Colorado Springs residents living in the Valley Hi, Park Hill and Pikes Peak Park neighborhoods may hear gunshots Tuesday night as the police department calibrates a system designed to detect and report gunfire, according to a news release.

Between 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, police will conduct a live-fire testing and calibration of the department's “gunshot detection system,” officials said. Officers will fire frangible bullets — which break into smaller pieces when they make contact with harder surfaces or objects — directly into a bullet trap to ensure the system’s sensors correctly detect the sounds.

The testing will not pose any danger to the public, according to the release.

“No bullets will be fired into the air or ground,” the release stated.