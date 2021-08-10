In what authorities admit is an unusual situation, a weekly pickup kickball game on a street in an Old North End neighborhood has been kicked to the curb.
Colorado Springs police on Monday night ticketed two organizers for violating a city ordinance that prohibits obstructing or interfering with traffic movement.
“It’s very sad,” said Joseph Coleman, a local restaurateur who lives near the warm-weather game spot on North Tejon Street.
His children have been participating since the diversion began four summers ago and until now has been held every Monday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Kickball has been right at home on the street where chalk drawings of rainbows and clouds dot the sidewalks, and dog-walking is a popular pastime.
The problem, police say, is that children and adults are playing in the middle of the street for more than an hour.
Six police showed up about halfway through Monday’s game — a variation on softball using a large rubbery ball that’s rolled instead of thrown — to order it shut down.
“I wonder about how we spend our tax money,” Coleman said after being cited for violating the municipal law.
Sgt. James Waters said the situation is about “showing your children we need to do right from wrong.”
“This is a law that has to be enforced,” he said. “We see it as an important thing.”
Authorities did not ticket other parents but said if the group did not halt the game and disperse, parents could face more severe consequences.
Because parents organized and encouraged their children to break the law, failure to move out of the road and stop the activity can escalate to charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a felony, Cmdr. Tish Olszewski said to the group.
“We tell kids to get out of the street, and they listen,” she said.
Police consulted with the city attorney and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office before issuing the order, Olszewski said.
Parents grew frustrated as tension mounted, and more neighbors came out of their houses to find out what was going on.
Monday was the third time police had appeared during a game, in response to calls for service from neighbors.
During previous visits, patrol officers had been understanding, parents said, giving the kids frisbees one time and sharing ice cream another.
The atmosphere turned harsh Monday.
“The problem is you have neighbors who live around here who are upset about the game going on, about cars getting hit, about the ball going in their yard and it breaks stuff,” Olszewski said to those gathered.
Parents told police they would repair any damage or pay for it but weren’t aware of that happening. They said they recently moved the game away from two houses where neighbors objected to the other end of the street.
Neighbors who have called police said they would not talk to The Gazette, when approached.
A woman named Lynnette who lives on the block said in a letter she left on doors that players were blocking her driveway, and she's asked them to move away from her house.
Requests to move the game to a park were ignored, she said, and the neighborhood association, neighborhood watch program and police “are frequently called.”
Coleman said he had talked with neighbors who oppose the activity, but they were unable to have “an effective” conversation.
“They view the street as their property,” he said, “and they don’t want anything in front of their house.”
Safety is another concern, Olszewski said.
“What if a car comes screaming through here, trying to get to the hospital, and you can't get a kid out of the street in time?” she said to parents. “When we were driving up, there was a delay” in people moving out of the street.”
Police in an undercover vehicle first approached the group of about 25 kids and adults who were in the street.
Parents said the unmarked vehicle stopped yards before reaching the group and didn’t have a blinker on, so they weren’t sure if it planned to proceed on Tejon Street.
During game time, parents said they are hyper vigilant about watching for cars and yell “car” when they see one coming, and kids and adults scatter to the side of the street.
North Tejon Street dead ends at Penrose Hospital, a block to the north, which Coleman said means it doesn’t get much traffic.
“Some nights, not one car goes through,” he said, adding the average vehicles per game is about six.
Patrol police on previous visits had asked organizers to obtain a special-event permit from the city, if they wanted to legally continue with the activity.
Resident Bronwen Buswell helped collect about 60 signatures from neighbors, three of whom objected to a special-event permit, she said.
The city denied the permit request, Olszewski said, due to paperwork discrepancies, such as people not living on the immediate block filing the request.
The group would have to apply every week, at a cost of about $300 each time.
That’s cost prohibitive and unreasonable, Buswell said.
“They’ve ruined an event that’s brought 20-30 neighbors together,” she said. “I’m hopeful there’s a way we can continue this in a diplomatic fashion.”
Olszewski told parents the game needs to relocate to a park.
Ed Snyder, the other parent ticketed, said park space also needs to be reserved, according to the city’s website.
Olszewski said she’s used local parks for recreational activities and didn’t need a reservation.
“Stop, just stop,” she said at one point during the verbal volleying.
Waters encouraged parents who don’t like the city ordinance to petition City Council to modify the law.
Parents lament the loss of the Norman Rockwellian feel of their tradition, which attracts toddlers to teens.
Kickball gets kids out of the house and away from electronic devices and television screens and helps build social skills, a feeling of camaraderie and competition, and a chance to improve athleticism, Coleman said.
“It feels like when I was a kid,” said Chris Tassarowicz, whose grandchildren live in the area. “You know all the neighbor kids and the parents, and everyone has a good time.”
Neighbor Linda Railey, who's lived on Tejon Street with her husband, Matt, for 45 years and watches the games from their porch, said she understands all sides of the issue but supports children playing outside.
"The kids have a ball," she said, grinning, "and if it's irritating some neighbors, we need to work it out. I don't see a controversy."
Kelsey Calhoun, 14, said she now loves kickball and the new friends she’s met.
“It’s one of my favorite things about the summer,” she said. “I can’t believe we can’t do it anymore. This is affecting the entire community.”
Coleman and Snyder are to appear in municipal court later this month and face possible fines.
“It’s not like we’re playing on Powers Boulevard or Academy Boulevard or even Cascade Avenue,” Coleman said. “It’s a dead-end street.”