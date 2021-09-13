Jakob Glascock

Photo Via CSPD 

Colorado Springs police are seeking help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. 

Jakob Glascock, 13, was last seen voluntarily leaving his home in the 4300 block of Delighted Circle North on Monday afternoon.

Glascock is a 5-foot-6, 150-pound white male, with light brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a Batman shirt, blue jeans, gray and blue tennis shoes, and was carrying a camo backpack, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000

