Colorado Springs Police Department sent Officer Peter Tomitsch to a structural fire on Nov. 4, 2021, unsure of the situation’s severity that he was about the face.
The building was filled with smoke upon Tomitsch’s arrival. Some residents were still inside, including one woman on the lower level whose mobility complicated her evacuation.
Tomitsch first tried breaking a window to pull her to safety, to no avail. He ran through possible alternatives, but it became clear there was just one viable option: Extract her through her front door. He entered the building.
Tomitsch and a group of others, including officers Kathryn Pennington and William Alvey and Sergeant Robert Dazey, navigated the apartment’s smoke-filled hallways to bring her to safety, unharmed.
“The smoke was so thick that the hallway, it seemed like it was nighttime, but it wasn’t,” Pennington said. “I had never been that close to a fire or in a fire, so that was the first time I had felt the burn in my lungs of what it was like to just breathe in smoke.”
Tomitsch was awarded the Medal of Valor for his efforts, one of eight officers recognized with the honor at CSPD’s 37th annual Medal of Valor dinner on Friday. The dinner recognized the heroic efforts of local police officers.
For their part, Pennington, Dazey and Alvey joined 10 others in receiving Distinguished Service Awards. One awardee received a civilian medal of distinction.
“If it had not been for their bravery, we likely would have lost members of our community who would have left behind loved ones,” Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a statement. “Each of them will humbly tell you the same thing: They were just doing their jobs; they were doing what they had to do, what they were trained to do, like on any other day.”
Such was the case with Sgt. Shawn Peterson, a two-time medal of valor recipient who collected his second distinguished service award Friday for his response on the night of Jan. 6.
An elderly man suffering from dementia had left his townhome, armed with a gun. Peterson responded to the call with two younger officers and found the man with a cane in one hand and a raised gun in the other. He began firing his weapon. Then, he pointed his weapon in Peterson’s direction.
The man was confused, Peterson said, and he feared the officers might have to shoot him in order to defuse the situation.
The two other officers distracted the man so Peterson could approach him from the side.
“I’ve got to put myself between him and any of the citizens that he might be trying to harm,” he said of his thought process at the time.
The officers managed to get the man to drop his weapon, at which point Peterson was close enough to cover it with a shield. Everybody walked away unharmed.
The distinguished service award recognizes officers who demonstrate courage while facing imminent risk of serious injury in order to contain the situation.
Medals of valor are awarded to officers who demonstrate “extraordinary heroism” in the face of extremely dangerous situations and at imminent risk of severe bodily injury.
Of course, it’s that same heroic risk of injury that can be hard for family members such as Jeri D’Amour to handle. D’Amour is the mother of Medal of Valor recipient Officer Ashley Zamora, who was recognized for her role in protecting a fellow officer in a deadly shooting.
Even with the risks, however, she said she's very proud of her daughter's service.
“We raised a beautiful person, and I worry most of the time I have to send her out that others will treat her right. You put your best out there, and you want others to appreciate them,” D’Amour said. “She doesn’t think that what she did was significant. It was just what she was supposed to do, and her training took over.”