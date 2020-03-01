Colorado Springs Police admit there are around 150 felony criminal cases that could be tainted by missing evidence. On Friday, the department revealed the results of an internal audit conducted in early 2020. CSPD discovered there is a chance a number of felony cases went through the courts without all of the police paperwork.
"We realize we have a potential issue, and we're coming out to the public to tell them this is what we found," said Lt. John Koch.
CSPD tells 11 News they are revealing their internal audit to be transparent with the public. They found a number of felony investigations assigned to the Metro Vice, Narcotics, & Intelligence Division may not have been properly discovered to the District Attorney's Office.
