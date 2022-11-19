The Colorado Springs Police Department on Saturday impounded 30 vehicles in a citywide sweep of cars, trucks and RVs that were either abandoned or parked illegally.
In response to numerous citizen complaints about vehicles abandoned or parked in unauthorized areas, CSPD instituted a warning period in the days leading up to Saturday’s “Abandoned or Out of Compliance Vehicle Deployment.”
“These vehicles contribute to blight throughout the city and the CSPD continually addresses these issues through warning, education, and enforcement,” the department stated in a news release.
During the previous week, the department tagged dozens of vehicles that were out of compliance with city ordinances, including vehicles obstructing traffic, disabled cars blocking streets, cars that are “puffing” in tow-away areas, trucks and semitrailers in metered parking spaces, and vehicles abandoned for 72 hours or more.
On Saturday, during the enforcement period between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., CSPD identified 30 vehicles that were still out of compliance and towed them to the impound lot, police said.
Officers impounded 19 cars, one of which was stolen, and 11 RVs, officials said. Three additional RVs received parking tickets and five other vehicles were marked for towing.
“Additional deployments are being considered at a later date,” the release stated.