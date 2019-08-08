Prosecutors will not charge the driver who in June struck and killed a Colorado State Patrol trooper who was investigating a crash on Interstate 70.
Trooper William Moden, 37, was on foot and outside of his patrol car near Deer Trail when he was struck by a Ford F-250 at around 9:40 p.m on June 14.
The driver who hit Moden has only been identified as a Colorado man. He has been cooperating with the investigation and is not believed to have been impaired at the time, according to CSP Colonel Matthew Packard.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.