This year, many Thanksgiving revelers in Colorado and across the country will opt to deep-fry a turkey as a tasty change of pace from the traditional, oven-baked bird. And fire-prevention experts know that some cooks are either unaware of the potential dangers of using a turkey fryer or choose to disregard them.
Thanksgiving is the country’s leading day for home cooking fires, with about three times as many blazes as any other day of the year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
That’s why the Colorado Springs Fire Department hosted a “holiday cooking safety event” on Wednesday in an effort to provide critical safety tips and show what can happen if those tips are ignored.
“We go on a lot of calls where people have been burned or unintentionally started a fire in their home because they took a different route to get that bird into the fryer,” said CSFD spokeswoman Sunny Smaldino.
The vast majority of turkey fryer fires are caused by human error, Smaldino said. The two most common mistakes are putting too much oil in the fryer and failing to make sure the turkey is thawed and completely moisture-free before placing it in the hot oil.
Overfilling the fryer can cause 350-degree cooking oil to spill, which can result in severe burns or start a house fire. Placing an unthawed turkey into hot grease can cause similar results.
Some people don’t want to stand out in the cold while the turkey cooks, so they run the fryer in their garage. This is a mistake, Smaldino said.
“You want the fryer to be at least 15 feet away from the house, or from anything that can burn,” she said.
Another common — and dangerous — error is leaving the fryer unattended when it is in use.
“You cannot walk away from it,” Smaldino said. “If you’re cooking outside, bundle up and be ready to be in it for the long haul, for the time it takes to cook your bird.”
Other safety tips include:
- Make sure the fryer is on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
- Never let children or pets near the fryer — even after use.
- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles.
- If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.
- Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby.
- Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.
The demonstration, a visual primer on what not to do, included two active, gas-powered oil fryers. The first, which had too much oil in it, spilled the hot grease around the demonstration shed. The shed erupted into flame within seconds.
After the controlled fire was extinguished, a partially thawed bird was lowered into a second fryer. A similar blaze occurred.
Many Thanksgiving injuries and fires could be avoided if holiday cooks would consider using an air fryer, eliminating the need for several gallons of superheated oil, officials said.
“Or, you can just use your oven, or a smoker,” Smaldino said. “That would be our recommendation.”