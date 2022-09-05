Kissing, skimming or plunging the basket of a hot air balloon into Prospect Lake is a favorite part of the three-day Labor Day Lift Off for many pilots, passengers and spectators.
“It’s my No. 1 goal — I try every time — because I love doing it,” Michael Gonzales, a pilot from Rio Rancho, N.M., said early Monday morning, while readying his balloon for takeoff.
Flying the giant, colorful balloons is “at the mercy of the wind,” said Carolyn Gering of Colorado Springs, who was working with the ground crew for St. Louis Balloon Adventures.
“You’re being pushed whatever direction the wind is blowing,” she said. “Pilots might shoot for the lake, make it, miss it or decide to skip it.”
Cheers, gasps, hushed anticipation or applause break out among the crowd — depending on how the balloons fare during special “splash-and-dash” feature of the Colorado Springs festival.
“Do they ever not get up?” one woman asked her group of onlookers Monday, as Gonzales struggled to blast enough propane-powered hot air into his solar system-themed balloon to rise from the water upon performing a dip.
Balloons don’t usually capsize after leaving the expansive field at Memorial Park, ascending a few hundred feet and descending to the surface of the lake.
Sometimes the feet of balloon riders get wet, and sometimes they don’t, Gering said.
“It’s kind of thrilling,” she said. “Sometimes we’ll see fish and other creatures, and the ripples afterward almost look like a fish.”
This year’s splash-and-dash almost didn't happen, though. It was touch-and-go as of Thursday, when city workers doing routine testing found E. coli bacteria in the water and banned lake activities to help prevent illness in humans.
But levels of the contaminant receded enough for officials to declare the water safe on Friday, just in time for Saturday's start of the 46th annual balloon rally.
Taking a dip in the lake is not part of the event’s competition.
“It’s like a personal competition for yourself,” said Gonzales, who had one those dream touchdowns on Sunday.
“I got to float across the lake the whole time,” he said proudly. “I was gliding like a boat.”
The accomplishment is a challenge, said Gonzales. He completed his first splash-and-dash 15 years ago. “It takes a lot of skill to go up and get down there and not drown.”
Pilot Thomas Kious of Dream on Ballooning in Albuquerque, N.M., which every October hosts the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the world’s largest such event, showed a photo of a fellow balloonist who on Sunday sunk into Prospect Lake nearly to the top of its basket.
“It weighs you down to go in that deep,” he said. “You’ve got to give it some heat to get it out of there — and then you’ve got to change your clothes when you get done.”
Many rally sites don’t have a body of water nearby for balloonists to do a splash-and-dash, said Kious, who said he enjoys aiming for the lake to test his piloting abilities.
“I didn’t make it Sunday, I didn’t touch the water,” he said of this year’s Colorado Springs event. “I tried, but I came in too quickly, then slowed down too much, and I didn’t want to get super wet.”
Jim and Jackie Parks of Las Cruces, N.M., were in town over the holiday weekend to visit their daughter. The balloon festival is one of the highlights of their trip.
“We never get tired of it,” Jim Parks said.
The couple was among the thousands of people lining the lake for a prime view of the mass ascension and the potential for splash-and-dash entertainment.
“It takes a really good pilot, an expert, to do it,” Parks said, watching the patriotic "Spirit of '76" balloon based out of Washington, D.C., gently touch down on the water's surface. “You can hear the whole crowd react to how they do.”