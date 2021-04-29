A black bear that climbed up a tree near a busy thoroughfare near downtown Colorado Springs drew a crowd of onlookers and media outlets Thursday morning.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents responded to calls about the animal after workers from a nearby building spotted it around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Pikes Peak and Colorado Avenues just east of downtown.
Wild life officials say onlookers and television crews who gathered to watch the bear frightened and endangered it.
"We hate having to deal with the bears like this," Bill Vogrin, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said. "This kind of behavior puts them at risk."
Climbing trees during the heat of the day is a natural habit for bears and not an unusual sight, Vogrin said. The Colorado Springs area reported 734 bear sightings in 2020, he added.
But the attention the bear drew and the complaint calls Colorado Parks and Wildlife received meant the bear needed to be relocated.
That entails sedating the animal and caging it for a ride to the forest.
The bear now has a rap sheet with wildlife officials.
"Our policy is, if we have to lay hands on bear we have to give a strike," Vogrin said. "And the bear hasn’t done anything wrong. People have."
Vogrin said giving a bear a strike means the animal is tagged. If a tagged bear must be handled a second time, it is euthanized.
"Ninety percent of the time it's the humans' activity that give the bear a strike," Vogrin said.
Bears spooked by humans will hide out by climbing trees like the animal that blundered downtown, Vogrin said.
The conflict with humans meant that Colorado Parks and Wildlife had, "no choice but to intervene," Vogrin said.