Cripple Creek voters will pick a new mayor on Tuesday.
City Councilwoman Meghan Rozell and former city Councilman Milford Ashworth are vying to take the helm of the small mountain community of roughly 1,200 people. The victor will succeed Bruce Brown, who is prevented from seeking reelection by term limits.
Ashford has campaigned on the city's successes during his 2009-17 council tenure, including road improvement projects, upgrades to a local water treatment plant and an effort to build a park. The former construction company owner has worked to foster economic growth while on boards and committees in Cripple Creek and Mount Vernon, Ind., where he previously lived.
He's stressed the need to prioritize city funding for infrastructure projects, while Rozell has said her number one priority is drawing developers to fulfill the local housing shortage.
Rozell, a Colorado native who began her council term in 2017, has said she wants to disrupt the "old boy's club" that has led the city as local growth has stagnated. Previously a building and planning assistant in what is now the city’s Development Department, she's pledged to set policies that will raise the bar for government accountability and help the city work toward a clear, long-term vision.
Both candidates see a need to diversify the city’s economy, which for years has relied heavily on the gaming industry. Construction has already begun on one of three planned hotels that are expected to attract more tourists who stay overnight to shop, eat and recreate locally.
In Tuesday's election, city voters will also choose a new city council member to represent Ward 4. Thomas Litherland and Nancy McDonald are running for the seat.
Cripple Creek voters have also been asked to vote twice on sports betting — once with statewide Proposition DD and again with city issue 2C. In addition to winning statewide approval, legal sports wagering must be OK’d by Cripple Creek residents if it is to be allowed in the city, according to Cripple Creek City Clerk Janell Sciacca. The same goes for voters in Central City and Black Hawk, the other two Colorado municipalities where casino gambling is legal.