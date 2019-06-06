The Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 recall election of three board of education members appears to be on hold.
The Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office had scheduled a July 16 mail-in ballot election, after an independent hearing officer ruled that the three board members had not filed proper paperwork in contesting the recall and ordered an election.
“Circumstances beyond our control” and “restrictive timelines” mean the office will not be able to meet statutory deadlines for the election, Chief Deputy Clerk Stephanie Kees said in a statement sent Wednesday.
The “recall election date has not been officially set,” she said.
Kees was not in the office Thursday, and no one else could provide more details.
People who want to run for the seats, should the three board members be recalled, are no longer required to turn in 25 signatures of active, registered voters on Friday, the statement said.
Ballots were supposed to be mailed June 25-28.
Dennis Jones, one of the board members targeted for recall, said Thursday that he had received the same message from Kees and was unclear about what’s happening.
He said he and board President Tim Braun have a court hearing scheduled for June 14 in their appeal of the hearing officer’s decision.
Board Secretary Tonya Martin also is on the recall petition, which a former employee started in January, alleging multiple violations of Colorado laws, school board policies and resolutions, Sunshine laws and the Colorado Open Records Act.
Supporters collected enough voter signatures to force an election.
The hearing officer ruled that Braun, Jones and Martin did not submit their protests under oath — meaning in front of a notary — as state law requires. The board members contend that their written protests had been turned in and accepted, leading them to believe everything was in order.
The board members have maintained the claims petitioners have made against them are untrue. Jones said each member turned in a 300-word rebuttal for the ballot last month.
The ballot also would include 200-word statements from the recall group on why they believe each board member should be recalled. Voters would decide whether the board members stay in their seats or get booted.