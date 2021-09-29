Cripple Creek Victor School District RE-1 announced Wednesday afternoon that Cripple Creek Junior/Senior High School will have a remote learning day Thursday.
District officials did not give a reason for the remote learning day but the announcement is listed under the "Emergency Closings" tab of the district web site. The district had a COVID-19 related closure of the Cripple Creek-Victor middle and high schools Aug. 30.
In a letter on the district's site regarding the Aug. 30 closure, officials encouraged parents to avoid sending sick children to school and asked students and staff to wear masks to prevent the need to quarantine. Universal masking and vaccination are two ways to prevent quarantine and keep students learning in person, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health.