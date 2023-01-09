Alexander Kenoyer, a former detective with the Cripple Creek Police Department, made his first appearance in Teller County District Court on Monday after being arrested in December on allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty and blackmail.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Gazette, Kenoyer is accused of continued sexual contact with a woman who was an alleged victim of sex trafficking.

The affidavit claims the woman, whose name was redacted from the document, first made contact with Kenoyer in 2021 when she was hoping for the Cripple Creek Police Department to investigate claims of sex trafficking.

The affidavit contains descriptions of numerous text messages between the two starting in October 2021 and going through the beginning of 2022 where the relationship between Kenoyer and the victim gradually becomes more sexual, eventually leading to the two meeting to have sex at a local hotel in November 2021.

The two would go on to send numerous sexual messages and images to each other that would be occasionally intertwined with the woman occasionally asking about her case and for legal advice regarding things like a potential fraud case, according to the affidavit.

There are also numerous discussions between the two in the affidavit where Kenoyer and the woman text about sexual contact the pair had in both Kenoyer's office at the Cripple Creek police station and his police car.

The two continued to have sexual contact until May 2022, the woman claims. That's when the relationship fell apart because Kenoyer wasn't serious about leaving his wife as he had promised, according to the affidavit.

The two began texting again in July 2022, when Kenoyer was informed there was an internal affairs investigation into his actions with the woman.

"Hey I just got an official notice of an IA regarding your claims to Teller. ... Can you please tell me what you gave Teller during the investigation. I could lose my job," Kenoyer asked the woman, according to the affidavit. "I told you before. I investigated a case for you. I cannot date anyone I've done that for. I can't believe I trusted you with this stuff. I'm so (expletive) stupid."

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A little over a week later, according to the affidavit, Kenoyer asked the woman to delete all of the pictures and conversations between the two of them, and persuaded her to send a letter to Cripple Creek Police Chief Charles Bright claiming they never had sex.

When the woman spoke with the Cripple Creek Police Department a month later in August 2022, she told detectives that she was "being blackmailed by Kenoyer" and that she "had been 'coerced and blackmailed' by Kenoyer into writing a letter to Chief Bright stating they 'supposedly didn't have any sex,'" according to the affidavit.

When speaking with detectives in August, the woman allegedly told law enforcement that all sexual interactions between her and Kenoyer were consensual.

The affidavit shows that Kenoyer investigated three cases where the woman is named between November and December 2021, and that all three investigations were later closed or deleted by Kenoyer.

Bright confirmed to The Gazette that Kenoyer resigned from the Cripple Creek Police Department before the end of his internal affairs investigation.

Kenoyer, 36, posted a $10,000 bond after his arrest on Dec. 20, according to court records.

On Monday, Kenoyer's defense attorney told Judge Scott Sells that due to the "great deal of tech related discovery," more than 35 days would be required to go over it all. To accommodate this request, Kenoyer waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days. The hearing is scheduled for March 6.

Kenoyer is facing two counts of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer while on duty and one count of attempt to influence a public servant; all three charges are felonies.