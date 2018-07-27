A Cripple Creek police officer was justified in shooting a man during an arrest in May, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office has determined.
Officer Heike Karr shot Jeffrey Boyd Bader, 52, in the leg during an altercation in which Bader allegedly held her in a chokehold and threatened to kill her. An investigation into the May 20 shooting found Karr acted reasonably, and no criminal charges will be pursued.
Deputy Mark Bisset and Karr were responding to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a suspicious person on Colorado 67. When Bisset and Karr approached Bader in his car, he drove off, leading Bisset and Karr on a high-speed chase, authorities said at the time.
According to the news release from the DA’s office, the short pursuit ended after Bader crashed into a guardrail. Bader then allegedly attacked both officers. With Bader’s forearm around her neck, Karr fell to the ground and shot Bader in the leg.
Bader was treated at a hospital where he recovered from his injury. He has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and vehicular eluding, police reported.