A recent rash of vehicle break-ins in Fountain area result of "crimes of opportunity," according to police.
"We have had an increase in vehicle break-ins recently and all of them are due to vehicles being unlocked," Fountain police said in a statement.
"Those who commit these crimes typically go down an entire street, from driveway to driveway, looking for unlocked cars. If they find a locked car, they move on until they find an unlocked one."
Vehicles have had wallets, firearms, cellphones, garage door openers, and other high-value items stolen.
Police encourage residents to lock their vehicles, disable garage doors overnight, remove visible items in vehicles, and leave porch lights on in an effort to combat the recent thefts.