Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly fired several bullets at two women Saturday in a car in El Paso County east of Peterson Air Force Base.

Jamere Williams, 19, is being sought on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, A woman called 911 around 5:40 p.m. and told a dispatcher a man had fired a gun at her and a passenger near Marksheffel Road and Space Village Avenue.

She had been waved down by the passenger, she said, and shortly after a vehicle pulled up beside hers and a man inside started shooting at them. Neither was hit or injured.

The public was warned not to approach Williams. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555 or 911.