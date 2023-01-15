A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police say he attacked a woman with a knife near a Colorado Springs grocery store, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Officers say a fight broke out between several people in the vicinity of the King Soopers at 2910 S. Academy Blvd. and that during the fight, the suspect slashed the victim across the face.

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, KKTV reports.

The suspect was identified late Sunday night as 50-year-old Alfredo Chavez. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what triggered the fight or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Editor's note: The gender of the victim has been updated.