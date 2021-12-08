The woman who was arrested after being shot at by a Colorado State Patrol officer Monday near Interstate 25 and County Line Road has been identified as 30-year-old Amanda Yvonne Flores, Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik announced Wednesday.

The department is the lead investigative agency into whether Monday's shooting was justified, Sokolik said in a news release. The trooper who shot at Flores has been placed on administrative leave in conjunction with protocol. According to Sokolik, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. when the trooper attempted to stop Flores, who was allegedly driving a stolen motor vehicle in a recent eluding investigation in Castle Rock.

The trooper pursued Flores southbound on the interstate until she lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail just south of County Line. Sokolik said Flores then exited the vehicle and crossed the median on foot into the northbound lanes while the vehicle she was driving was still traveling southbound, unoccupied.

Sokolik said the trooper pinned the vehicle to a barrier with their SUV to prevent it from traveling further. The trooper then exited the vehicle to confront Flores, who had since reportedly entered an occupied vehicle and threatened the driver to take off. As the trooper approached, the driver exited the vehicle, leaving Flores alone. Flores allegedly ignored the trooper's orders as she attempted to take control of the vehicle. Sokolik said she then pointed her handgun at the trooper. In response, the trooper fired his weapon at least one time at Flores, Sokolik said.

At this time, another trooper arrived and they both removed Flores from the vehicle and arrested her on suspicion of assault of a peace officer, aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.