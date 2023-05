El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to a "shooting incident" on B Street in the Stratmoor Hills area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported the shooting in a tweet shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The area is near Fort Carson's Gate 3 and South Academy.

Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that one woman was shot.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.