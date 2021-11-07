A shooting north of The Citadel mall Saturday killed one of the two victims, Colorado Springs police said.

A person on a yellow, white and black dirt bike-style motorcycle is suspected of firing shots into a car that hit a man and woman around 5:20 p.m. Saturday on the 3600 block of East Galley Road, a news release from the Colorado Springs police said.

The two people crashed into a utility pole at Galley Road and Auburn Drive where the police found them, the statement said. The police went to the scene of the crash after hearing the shots and came across the car, it said.

The two were taken to the hospital where the woman died and the man was treated and released. The case is considered a homicide, according to the release.

The police have surveillance video of the motorcyclist arriving just prior to the shooting, police said. But have been unable to obtain additional information about the person who was wearing a black helmet and black clothing.

The woman was not identified by the police.

Those who have information about the motorcycle or the driver can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.