A woman was fatally shot in the Stratmoor Hills area early Sunday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Around 3 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of B Street in unincorporated El Paso County, where they found an injured woman.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the shooting happened at the 7-Eleven located at 2025 B Street.
Sheriff''s detectives were able to quickly locate a suspect, identified as 23-year-old Kevin Rued. He was taken into custody at Fay Drive, in the Security-Widefield area, without incident.
Rued was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony menacing.
The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner's office.
