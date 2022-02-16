Police have identified the woman killed in a homicide in a neighborhood near Cottonwood Creek Park as 41-year-old Daisha Fry of Colorado Springs, Lt. James Sokolik, with the Colorado Springs Police Department, announced Wednesday afternoon.
Police officers found Fry suffering from obvious trauma Feb. 8 after they received calls about a disturbance at a home in the 6600 block of Bugle Drive, Sokolik said. She died despite life-saving measures from officers and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
On Friday detectives with the police department obtained a warrant for the arrest of 32-year-old Douglas Hawkins on suspicion of murder. Hawkins turned himself in to police Tuesday, according to Sokolik.
Fry's death is the 9th homicide of 2022, compared to two homicides at this time last year, Sokolik said.
Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.