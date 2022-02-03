A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested in the deaths of a woman and male juvenile found dead in a home in east Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.
Colorado Springs police said Thursday that David Weingarten, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.
Officers responded to a home at the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive on reports of a shooting shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Inside the home, they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said an additional juvenile was in the home, but unharmed. Weingarten was also inside the home when officers arrived, police said.
The names of the victims will be released once they are identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office will determine a cause and manner of death.
Anyone with more information about the crime is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.