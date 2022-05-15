Colorado Springs police found a woman’s body in a park in the northeast part of the city Saturday night, according to department officials.
Officers responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. concerning shots being fired near Rampart Park on Lexington Avenue, next to Rampart High School. When they arrived at the park, they found a female gunshot victim near the baseball field, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not provide any additional information about the victim except that her death is being investigated as a homicide. No suspect information or arrests were announced.
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.