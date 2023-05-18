A driver tried to flee the scene after crashing into a school bus near Holmes Middle School in Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said a sedan swerved into oncoming traffic and side swiped a school bus traveling south on Mesa Road near the intersection at Fillmore Street. The driver allegedly took off on foot after the crash.

A firefighter caught the driver, who has not been named, as she was running through a soccer field, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and the bus driver was uninjured, police said. The sedan driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges have not been announced in connection with the crash, but police said impairment is suspected. An investigation is ongoing.