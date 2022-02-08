020922-news-homicide1
Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near Dublin and Montarbor on Feb. 8, 2022.
 Courtesy of KKTV

A woman died early Tuesday after a disturbance inside a home in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.

The death is being investigated by police as a possible homicide.

A disturbance was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 6600 block of Bugle Drive near East Woodmen Road and North Union Boulevard. Officers found a woman "suffering from obvious trauma," police said.

"Officers and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department attempted life-saving measures," police said in a report. "However, the measures proved to be unsuccessful."

The CSPD's Violent Crime Section Homicide/Assault Unit has taken over the investigation.

No arrests have been made and no other details were released.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-700 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments