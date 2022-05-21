One man has been arrested on suspicion on manslaughter following a shooting investigation by Colorado Springs police Saturday afternoon, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Police received calls about the shooting in the 3000 block of of Mallard Drive at the Mallard Meadows Apartments around 12:50 p.m., officials said. Officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot, officials said.
Based on preliminary information from the investigation by the department's violent crimes unit, Eric Lockhart was arrested and taken to the El Paso County Jail.