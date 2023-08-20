A woman faces assault charges following an arrest at a business in northeast Colorado Springs early Sunday, according to department officials.

Florence Fox was taken into custody just after midnight after officers responded to a reported disturbance at a business in the 13000 block of Bass Pro Drive, police said. A witness said a suspect had assaulted an employee.

After officers placed Fox into the vehicle, she began hitting and kicking the windows, officials said. When they let her out of the vehicle, she kicked one of the officers, according to police.

Fox also assaulted EMTs at the scene as they were trying to examine her, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.