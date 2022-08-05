A woman was arrested for allegedly influencing a public official and making a fake call, according to Woodland Park police.

Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call July 24, claiming someone was driving drunk with a child in the car, police told Gazette news partner KKTV on Thursday.

Peck made the claims about a woman she knew: the wife of the vice president of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, KKTV reported.

“When officers arrived approximately six minutes later they discovered the vehicle and contacted the person seated inside,” a news release from Woodland Park police said.

“During the contact with her, officers did not notice any children, nor did they detect any influence of any alcoholic beverage or impairment of any kind. The victim was released and the case then focused on possible criminal acts committed by Peck based on this call.”

Peck has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant along with false reporting of an emergency to police, which is classified as a felony.