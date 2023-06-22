A woman has been arrested Wednesday night in part of a sting operation at several hotels across Colorado Springs, according to the Police Department.

Detectives with Falcon Patrol and CSPD found the suspect, 29-year-old Jami Gurule, sitting in a vehicle at the Days Inn Hotel on 8350 Razorback Road on Colorado Springs' north side, according to officials.

Along with outstanding warrants for the arrest, police found fentanyl and a “variety of stolen items from local retailers,” in the search of Gurule’s car, officials said.

Additionally, Gurule was charged on March 1 with felony vehicular eluding and reckless driving. She was shortly released from custody following her initial arrest after posting a $1,000 bond.

Records show Gurule is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. She is currently in custody with a bond set at $1,000.