Andrea Serrano.

A woman was arrested after police said she confirmed she was in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old, officials with the Fountain Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon. 

Following an investigation that began June 27, Andrea Serrano, 31, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child, officials said.  

Serrano was booked into the El Paso County jail. 

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555. Information may be left anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or crimestop.net.

