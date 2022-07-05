A woman was arrested after police said she confirmed she was in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old, officials with the Fountain Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Following an investigation that began June 27, Andrea Serrano, 31, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child, officials said.
Serrano was booked into the El Paso County jail.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555. Information may be left anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or crimestop.net.