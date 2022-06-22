A child has been safely recovered after allegedly being abducted at gunpoint by a noncustodial parent Tuesday in unincorporated El Paso County.

The child was allegedly taken from a house in the 2000 block of Mount Herman Road when 38-year-old Amber Green allegedly "forced her way into the home, menaced them (the occupants) and abducted the child at gunpoint, and fled with the child," according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Green allegedly reunited the child with a custodial parent in Monument around 3:30 p.m. the same day, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Green was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, felony menacing and violation of a custody order. She was booked in the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.