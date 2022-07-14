The suspect in the death of a 4-year-old at a truck stop Wednesday morning has been identified as 24-year-old Emma Staton, the Fountain Police Department said on Thursday.

Police said Staton is the mother of the deceased child, who has been identified as Acelynn Staton-Contreras.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Love's Country Store located at 5505 Travel Plaza Drive to assist the Fountain Fire Department, Lt. Scott Gilbertsen with Fountain police said Wednesday.

Gilbertsen said in a release that police contacted a woman on arrival and performed CPR on the unconscious girl who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Staton was arrested and charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Death and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, both felonies, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Fountain police chief told Gazette news partner KKTV that fentanyl is involved in the case, but the department said that the official cause and manner of the child's death will come from the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said it is awaiting autopsy results. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.