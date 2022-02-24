A 30-year-old woman was arrested last week after officers found more than 100 items in a stolen truck from possibly at least 35 victims, Colorado Springs police announced Thursday.
The woman, identified as Shelby McMiller, is accused of second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft between $2,000-$5,000, court records show.
Officers arrested McMiller after they spotted a white van speeding north on Academy Boulevard on the city's southeast side just after 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17, police said. Officers attempted to the stop the van before they saw the driver drop off a female passenger on the 100 block of South Murray Boulevard and continue north.
The woman was identified as McMiller, who, police said, was wanted in "several active burglary investigations." While talking to the woman, a detective noticed a stolen pickup truck nearby. Keys to the truck were found on McMiller, police said.
The truck, which was "packed full of property," was later returned to the owner, police said.