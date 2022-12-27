An hours-long standoff at a Fountain apartment complex ended “as peacefully as possible” after officers responded to reports that a woman had been firing a gun from a window, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, faces a felony charge of illegally discharging a firearm as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and violating a protection order.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Fountain city officials tweeted about a police presence in the 500 block of Royalty Place, advising people to avoid the area. Police evacuated a quarter-mile radius from an apartment complex where a “suicidal woman” had reportedly fired a gun.

At 4:50 p.m., more than six hours after police were called, the suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.