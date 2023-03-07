A previously incarcerated woman has been arrested in the death of another female inmate at the El Paso County jail after investigators determined she supplied the victim with fentanyl while in custody, according to a news release Tuesday from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The office said on Jan. 20 a deputy discovered 44-year-old Renee Lowrance unresponsive in her cell. Officials said the deputy began life-saving measures alongside jail medical staff until responders from American Medical Response and Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived. Lowrance ultimately died of a fentanyl overdose, officials said.

Metro Narcotics and the Sheriff's Office Criminal Intelligence Unit launched an investigation into Lowrance’s death to determine who supplied her with fentanyl.

Authorities arrested Katariina Gibson, 27, and booked her into the El Paso County jail on March 3 on felony charges of proximate cause of death by unlawful distribution and introducing contraband in the second degree. Her bond is set at $100,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Gibson was previously incarcerated at the jail for a separate incident. Court records show she has a history of drug-related charges in El Paso County.

Gibson was found guilty of controlled substance possession in December 2020 and April 2019 and of controlled substance distribution in January 2020. She faced contraband introduction, controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia possession charges in February 2020, which were dismissed.

Gibson has also been convicted in El Paso County of knowing or reckless child abuse causing injury in 2019 and driving while ability impaired in 2018.

Sheriff Joseph Roybal said he has a “zero-tolerance policy for illicit drugs in his jail and will continue to enforce the policy strongly.”