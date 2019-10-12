A 27-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police say she lit a fire at an apartment in a ploy to burglarize residents.

Colorado Springs officers arrested Tiosha Chitman on suspicion of burglarizing at least eight units at The Lodges of Colorado Springs, an apartment complex near the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, said Sgt. Al Rogers.

Police said at about 4 a.m., Chitman, who does not live in the building, set a couch in a third-floor common room ablaze before taking advantage of unlocked units that fleeing residents left open.

She is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.