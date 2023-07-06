El Paso County sheriff's deputies on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend several times during the early morning hours.
Deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Catalina Drive, located in the Stratmoor Valley area of unincorporated El Paso County, after receiving a report just before 3:30 a.m. about a stabbing at the home, officials said in a news release .
When deputies arrived , they found an unnamed adult male "with multiple stab wounds," sheriff's officials said.
Deputies rendered first aid and took the man to a local hospital for treatment. As of about 4 p.m. Thursday, the man remained at the hospital, according to the release.
Deputies determined through an on-scene investigation that the man's girlfriend, Alexa Henry-Strasburg, was the sole suspect. Deputies arrested Henry-Strasburg and booked her into the El Paso County jail. She is charged with criminal attempt-first-degree murder, with a domestic violence enhancer, a Class 2 felony, officials said.
Henry-Strasburg is also charged with additional domestic violence-related charges for second-degree assault and harassment, and a charge for possessing drug paraphernalia, sheriff's officials said in the release.
She is being held without bond, jail records show.
