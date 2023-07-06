El Paso County sheriff's deputies on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend several times during the early morning hours.

Deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Catalina Drive, located in the Stratmoor Valley area of unincorporated El Paso County, after receiving a report just before 3:30 a.m. about a stabbing at the home, officials said in a news release .

When deputies arrived , they found an unnamed adult male "with multiple stab wounds," sheriff's officials said.

Deputies rendered first aid and took the man to a local hospital for treatment. As of about 4 p.m. Thursday, the man remained at the hospital, according to the release.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Deputies determined through an on-scene investigation that the man's girlfriend, Alexa Henry-Strasburg, was the sole suspect. Deputies arrested Henry-Strasburg and booked her into the El Paso County jail. She is charged with criminal attempt-first-degree murder, with a domestic violence enhancer, a Class 2 felony, officials said.

Henry-Strasburg is also charged with additional domestic violence-related charges for second-degree assault and harassment, and a charge for possessing drug paraphernalia, sheriff's officials said in the release.

She is being held without bond, jail records show.