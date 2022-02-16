Officials with the Colorado State Patrol released video Wednesday of a trooper nearly being hit by an oncoming vehicle while issuing a citation on the shoulder of a highway. It's a reminder to motorists to slow down and move over for stationary emergency, tow or maintenance vehicles doing business on roadways, officials said.
Just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Master Trooper Travis Hood with the Colorado State Patrol pulled over a Kia Sedan for speeding on northbound Interstate 25 near 58th Avenue in Denver. The Kia pulled over onto the large shoulder to the left of the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane, officials said.
Hood made contact with the 34-year-old driver of the Kia and was on his way back to write a ticket when a Dodge crashed into the stationary Kia at a high rate of speed. Hood was unscathed.
“Every day law enforcement officers and other roadway workers put themselves at risk in an effort to improve safety on our roadways,” state patrol chief Col. Matthew Packard said in a release. “Sadly, incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn't play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed.”
Hood immediately called for assistance and rendered aid as needed, officials said. The man driving the Kia was taken to a hospital, while the driver of the Dodge, a 20-year-old woman, suffered minor injures. There were two other passengers in the Dodge, both of whom suffered moderate injuries, officials said. The driver of the dodge was cited for careless driving causing injury.
Officials reminded motorists that state law requires drivers to move over at least one lane from a stationary, emergency, tow or maintenance vehicle that has its lights flashing or illuminated. If it's unsafe to move over, drivers must reduce their speed at least 20 miles per hour under the speed limit.