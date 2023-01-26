A man was captured on surveillance footage attempting to rob a convenience store earlier this month and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect displayed a weapon to an employee and demanded the cash register in the 7-Eleven at 330 S. Academy Blvd., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The suspect did not get any money and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police have described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s who is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.