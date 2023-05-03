Police have released bodycam footage and identified the carjacking suspect who died after a high-speed chase and tactical vehicle intervention by a Colorado Springs police vehicle in the early hours of April 13.

Police found D'Angelo Flynn, 18, driving a stolen vehicle at 2:36 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road, police said. Henry Jackson, 20, was the passenger in the vehicle, described by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as a silver Hyundai Kona, which had been stolen at gunpoint a few hours earlier by two suspects.

A marked police vehicle attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle, but it fled for 3 miles through southeast Colorado Springs, reaching at least 80 mph and running at least one red light, according to bodycam footage released by police Thursday.

Officer Matthew Anderson, a Colorado Springs patrol officer, conducted a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the stolen vehicle. Bodycam footage shows the collision, after which the stolen vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Cmdr. Hugh Michael Velasquez of CSPD's Sand Creek Division.

Henry Jackson, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said he was allegedly in possession of a handgun. Flynn, who was driving, was taken into custody and taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to police.

Court records show Flynn is charged with aggravated robbery, violent crime with a weapon and vehicular eluding with death. He is held in the El Paso County jail on $50,000 bond.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation into the incident. "Once completed, the investigation will be sent to the 4th Judicial District, District Attorney’s Office for a determination on whether the officer’s use of force complied with Colorado law," Velasquez said in the video briefing on the incident.