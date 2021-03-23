Officials on Tuesday are giving an update on the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers store that left 10 people dead.
Gazette app users can click here for the video:
A gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on Monday afternoon, plunging the university town into what local authorities called "a tragedy and a nightmare."
Police Chief Maris Herold said the 10 fatalities included Officer Eric Talley, 51, who had been on the Boulder force since 2010. Talley was the first officer on the scene at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, responding to the shooting within minutes of the initial 911 call at 2:49 p.m.
"Without that quick response, we don't know if there would have been more loss of life," Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said.
Here's some of the coverage from Monday:
-Boulder shooting: Police say at least 10 dead after gunman opened fire in King Soopers
-History of mass shootings in Colorado
-'Enough is enough': Colorado officials decry deadly mass shooting at Boulder King Soopers
-Boulder shooting: Shooting scene live-streamer well known to cops
-Garnett, Boulder delegation release statement about King Soopers shooting