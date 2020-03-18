An Aurora police officer was involved in a suspected drunk driving crash in north Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported just after 1:20 a.m. on Montebello Drive near Academy and Austin Bluffs. Police say the driver was caught on a doorbell camera speeding before hitting a tree.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Investigators believe the driver was drinking before the crash.
A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department identified the driver involved as Officer Jaired Dozier of Aurora.