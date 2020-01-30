LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for Susan Holmes, the petitioner who tried unsuccessfully to use Colorado's new red flag law to have guns removed from the Colorado State University officer who killed her teenage son.
Holmes is wanted in Larimer County for alleged felony perjury and attempt to influence a public servant, according to court records dated Jan. 23.
The date of her offense is dated Jan. 9, the day she filed her extreme risk protection order petition against Cpl. Phillip Morris.
The law allows immediate family members, household members or law enforcement officers to file a petition requesting for someone’s guns to be seized on that basis that they’re a danger to themselves or others. If a judge agrees, that person's guns may be taken away for a year.
Holmes and Morris do not have a child together, but she checked the box on the state petition that asked if they have a child in common -- her son, 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes.
Read more from 9News.com.