Several suspects' alleged attempt at stealing materials from a construction site in unincorporated El Paso County was reportedly met with "warning shots," the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Office received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of a "new housing construction site" around Colorado 94 near Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs.

Deputies said a group of unidentified suspects was in the process of stealing materials when another group of individuals confronted them and "fired warning shots."

One suspect, identified as 43-year-old Alexander Bordado-Valdes, was detained at the scene and charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and misdemeanor theft.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Sheriff's Office said it is still working to identify further suspects, and that no one involved in the incident appeared to be injured.

Officials also said investigators will determine whether individuals will be charged for discharging a firearm.

"The best course of action when witnessing a crime or suspicious activity is to contact your local law enforcement officials and report the incident," the Sheriff's Office said.