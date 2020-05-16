A woman wanted on several warrants barricaded herself inside her Colorado Springs home Friday night in a standoff with police, authorities said.
Colorado Springs police said officers responded to a disturbance about 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Michael Place. While there, they discovered a woman at the home had several outstanding warrants, police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, fired at least one shot, police said Saturday, prompting a shelter-in-place alert to be sent to the surrounding neighborhood. No injuries were reported and she was taken into custody about 1:50 a.m., authorities said.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported three other people were inside the home at the time of the standoff, but police said Saturday they could not confirm if anyone else was at the house.