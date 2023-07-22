A multi-agency investigation in southern Colorado turned up six stolen vehicles and the arrest of one man Pueblo police have described as a "prolific auto theft suspect," Friday afternoon.

The Pueblo Police Department announced through social media that 33-year-old Raymond Flood of Pueblo was arrested Friday afternoon for his alleged part in the theft of six vehicles.

Additionally, Flood has six active warrants for his arrest and faces other pending charges. He was featured in the Police Department’s “Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-up” in late May.

According to a social media post by the department, Flood’s bond amounts totaled $51,600.

Flood’s arrest was one of seven to occur last week in Pueblo County in connection with the stolen vehicles recovered. Officials said the multiagency effort included the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Cañon City Police Department and the Fountain Police Department.

As part of the investigation, Pueblo police said roughly 9,000 fentanyl pills, four guns and other narcotics were recovered.

This article will be updated once more information is received.