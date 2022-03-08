A man wanted out of Mississippi for homicide, who was killed by Colorado Springs Police Monday, has been identified as 39-year-old James Gregory, Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday night.

As is standard, the sheriff's office is the lead investigative agency reviewing whether the police's killing of Gregory was justified. As a result of the incident, four officers with the police department have been placed on administrative lead which is in accordance with department policy, Mynatt said.

Gregory was wanted in connection with a homicide out of Ripley, Mississippi. Officers received information that Gregory was in Colorado Springs. Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, police began investigating Gregory's whereabouts, Mynatt said.

Police found Gregory in the 200 block of North Circle Drive. According to Mynatt, Gregory pointed a weapon at officers and in response at least one officer fired at least one round at him. Gregory fled two blocks north where he encountered additional officers. He again pointed his weapon at officers, Mynatt said. In response, at least one officer fired at least one round at Gregory, striking him. He died on scene.