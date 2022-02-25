A 38-year-old wanted man was arrested Thursday after police found him at a Colorado Springs hotel with stolen vehicles, weapons and illegal drugs, police said.
Chandler Stanley, a parolee who has been convicted of at least 10 felonies, was taken to the El Paso County jail after officers located him at a hotel on the 2700 block of Geyser Drive on the city's southeast side, police said.
He attempted to run away, but police said they took him into custody with the help of Colorado State Patrol, Colorado State Parole and the Secret Service.
During the chase, police said, he threw a loaded firearm over a fence.
Officers recovered two other firearms, three stolen vehicles, a stolen camper, methamphetamine, fentanyl and numerous items related to identify theft, police said.
Three other people were arrested, including two parolees, police said. Their names were not released. All four, including Stanley, were taken to jail.
The investigation is ongoing.